Menu Size Increased! New Patch v0.1.3

Greetings Chefs!

Here is the second patch of Kebab Chefs! In this patch, we made some adjustments and balancing on general gameplay.

List of changes:

As many of you requested, we've increased the recipe limits on the menu! Now you will be able to offer up to 5 dishes at same time!

Added meat broth to market. Also change on chicken broth visuals.

Ingredients and fame adjustments on Mushroom Soup, Lamb Soup and Yogurt Soup

Level cap increased!

Now you won't be able to open the restaurant without serving at least one dish.

Fixed an issue where washing sponge getting stuck.