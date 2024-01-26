 Skip to content

Calrivar Cluster update for 26 January 2024

Calrivar Cluster Patch Version 0.11

Build 13284649

  • Tutorial expanded to better cover core mechanics and be more interactive.
  • Audio bugs fixed, when setting audio levels for background music and in game audio setting volume below -5 decibel's stopped all audio even when slider was brought back up this is now fixed.
  • Bug on some menu screens occasionally caused game to enter a empty screen the only way out was to close game this is now fixed.
  • Next update on the way dealing with in game logic issues, thankyou for your patience.

