- Tutorial expanded to better cover core mechanics and be more interactive.
- Audio bugs fixed, when setting audio levels for background music and in game audio setting volume below -5 decibel's stopped all audio even when slider was brought back up this is now fixed.
- Bug on some menu screens occasionally caused game to enter a empty screen the only way out was to close game this is now fixed.
- Next update on the way dealing with in game logic issues, thankyou for your patience.
Calrivar Cluster update for 26 January 2024
Calrivar Cluster Patch Version 0.11
