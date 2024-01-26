 Skip to content

Niels Penguin Adventures update for 26 January 2024

Small Patch - v1.0.4

Build 13284645

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plane levels - Changed control scheme. Now you can move the plane with d-dap or left trigger on gamepad or w,s,up, down on the keyboard

