Plane levels - Changed control scheme. Now you can move the plane with d-dap or left trigger on gamepad or w,s,up, down on the keyboard
Niels Penguin Adventures update for 26 January 2024
Small Patch - v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2348381 Depot 2348381
- Loading history…
Depot 2348383 Depot 2348383
- Loading history…
Depot 2348384 Depot 2348384
- Loading history…
Depot 2348385 Depot 2348385
- Loading history…
Depot 2348386 Depot 2348386
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update