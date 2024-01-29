 Skip to content

Windlands 2 update for 29 January 2024

Cross-platform play

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to release the latest version of Windlands 2 that now supports cross-platform play between Steam VR, Quest and Rift, this version also includes the latest Open XR support and platform SDK's

