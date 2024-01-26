Upcoming - Rod Fishing Major Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Stormworkers,

There are 2 things you need to know:

Rod Fishing Major Update

Next week on Wednesday 31st January, we are introducing fishing with a rod to Stormworks.

The new fishing rod inventory item allows players to cast a lure into the water. Over time, fish may become interested in the lure and have a nibble, or occasionally bite. With a fish hooked, you can reel in to collect your catch.

Fish can now be picked up with hands, and dropped on the floor. Their new mechanics are similar to ore particles, and so can also be stored and transported in hoppers.

A new hopper vacuum component can extract ore and fish from hoppers by pressing against it, pulling the contents out.

Fish can be traded at special fish gantry locations in some harbours.

Many thanks to the many players who have been asking for fishing and inspired this update. There are many requests on the issue tracker, and even youtubers have been very vocal, with Camodo sharing his ideas for years, and 454 doing a recent video.

But, is this the fishing update you wanted? I see many incredible fishing trawlers on the workshop! If you have ideas for commercial scale fishing, we would love to hear your thoughts and feedback for potential future updates.

Releases Moved to Wednesdays

Thanks to Vandalich who got in touch on the issue tracker to share their development experiences and advice to help us reduce the stress of regular updates. We are following their recommendation and moving releases to Wednesdays, to give better breathing room around update timing and reduce the number of weekends we work.

We have also reviewed what other games do. Very few developers do their updates on Friday, probably for this very reason. Most are also on Wednesdays.

We are also looking at frequency. Very few developers do updates every 2 weeks on a schedule, and it probably makes sense to either reduce frequency or move to a non-regular schedule. This would mean less frequent but larger updates, and for us it means that we have more time to test each update.

However, we won't make this change right away, and so please expect updates every 2 weeks on Wednesdays for the time being.

We look forward to your thoughts on feedback on these new announcements!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers