Playtest Hotfix 0.17.8 🛠️

Greetings, mighty Vikings! ✊

As the fantastic responses continue pouring in, we've rolled out yet another Viking Frontiers Hotfix! 😊 We trust these applied adjustments will enhance your enjoyment and immersion in the game.

Hotfix 0.17.8 Notes 📜

FIXES:

Added automatic equipping of a picked up tool when the player has nothing in their hands

Font readability improved

Improved player's hand animation while at the anvil

Fixed bug with character's hand animation freezing

Fixed bugs regarding interactions with Agriculture and Collectables objects

Fixed collision between player and equipped tools

Copper parts added

Thank you, testers!

You can share your feedback via our Discord server and the dedicated Playtest Feedback Form. Every, even the shortest, opinion is important to us, so we will greatly appreciate it if you would like to share your feelings about the game!

In case of any questions or ideas, we remain at your disposal on Steam Discussions, Social Media channels and our Discord server. Be sure to drop by!

Thank you, Vikings! Until next time! 🖐️

