Hello everyone!
- In this update we have fine tuned the Highlight mode, introduced in the previous patch.
(Press Left-ALT to activate it by default)
Now it will only display a maximum of 10 items and only those that you can pick up at some point.
- We also improved how the percentage figure display works, now it should track everything more precisely.
- There was a correct solution for the House of inspiration that is now accepted and you can open a window with it.
- Fixed a problem with a steam achievement description. We will add localized Steam achievements tomorrow, till then you can read thorugh them in the in game menu.
- Fixed an issue with not being able to pick up some shoes in the Workshop storage.
Please leave a review if you enjoy the game and we are awaiting your feedback.
Have fun!
Crimsonite Team
Changed files in this update