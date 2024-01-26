 Skip to content

Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island update for 26 January 2024

Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 13284572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

  • In this update we have fine tuned the Highlight mode, introduced in the previous patch.
    (Press Left-ALT to activate it by default)
    Now it will only display a maximum of 10 items and only those that you can pick up at some point.
  • We also improved how the percentage figure display works, now it should track everything more precisely.
  • There was a correct solution for the House of inspiration that is now accepted and you can open a window with it.
  • Fixed a problem with a steam achievement description. We will add localized Steam achievements tomorrow, till then you can read thorugh them in the in game menu.
  • Fixed an issue with not being able to pick up some shoes in the Workshop storage.

Please leave a review if you enjoy the game and we are awaiting your feedback.

Have fun!
Crimsonite Team

