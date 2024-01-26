- Fix AOE Attacks light effect
- Add zoom curse
- Add reroll+ curse
- General Cleanup
- Fix AOE Attacks hitbox
- Fix boss screech particles
- Fix tutorial crash
- Add purple antipede
- Add immunity stat
- Reduced motion affects camera
- redo titlescreen logo
- Make hp bar border thicker
- Update title screen layout
- Fix changelog text color
- Shopkeeper rewrite
- Moss generation rewrite
- Add missing curse icons
- Increase light radius in dark mode
- Fix map moss color
- Add Avocabow
