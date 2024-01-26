 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bugz Bows & Curses Playtest update for 26 January 2024

0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13284564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix AOE Attacks light effect
  • Add zoom curse
  • Add reroll+ curse
  • General Cleanup
  • Fix AOE Attacks hitbox
  • Fix boss screech particles
  • Fix tutorial crash
  • Add purple antipede
  • Add immunity stat
  • Reduced motion affects camera
  • redo titlescreen logo
  • Make hp bar border thicker
  • Update title screen layout
  • Fix changelog text color
  • Shopkeeper rewrite
  • Moss generation rewrite
  • Add missing curse icons
  • Increase light radius in dark mode
  • Fix map moss color
  • Add Avocabow

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109991 Depot 2109991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link