-ch.1 4Stage Bael Boss Exhibition Move to Next Stage Correct errors where portal is open

-Among the effects of the item, units that do not receive skill regeneration effects will be hit by attack speed during launch.

(skill regeneration increase/2 → attack speed)

ex)When creating to Udambara: skill cool down speed +10% → attack speed increase +5%

-Correction of item saving altar layer error