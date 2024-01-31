Straight Up is now available

Welcome to Straight Up, the exciting climbing game where your goal is to reach the top! Choose from three different maps – small, medium, or large – and face the challenge of jumping on objects like cars, crates, and fences to reach the summit.

The real challenge is to not lose patience and composure when you fall back down. Getting back up requires not only skill but also resilience. After reaching the top, grab the Supply Drop for a reward and complete the level. Then return to the lobby, where you can unlock characters and acquire cosmetic upgrades with the earned coins.

The lobby also offers a tutorial, statistics, and the leaderboard. Fulfill tasks to earn additional coins and experience points. Each level reached is crucial to unlocking new characters and cosmetic items.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Straight Up, master the art of climbing, and prove that you are the ultimate height conqueror! Rise to the top and become the champion of Straight Up as you collect rewards and showcase your skills. Are you ready for the challenge?