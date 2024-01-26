[v2.1] Major Languages Update!

Hey citizens of Noun Town! 👋

We've crammed a whole lot into our biggest ever update. Where to start?

🌎 6 NEW LANGUAGES

We've just added these new languages for you to learn: English, Mexican Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic (Egyptian), and Greek.

This brings the total number of learnable languages to 13(!) look out for more in the future too.

🌎 NEW ANY-LANGUAGE-TO-ANY-LANGUAGE SYSTEM

You can also now select between English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Korean or Portuguese for all the in-game menus and user interfaces, making the game more user-friendly and accessible.

🌎 NEW TUTORIAL + BUG SQUASHING

The final update in this release is a completely overhauled tutorial to help players get up to speed quickly. We also have to say a HUGE thanks to our community for all the bug reports (mainly via our Discord) - we've dropped c.100 changes and fixes into this version from your feedback. Each report makes Noun Town better, just as each mistake you make learning a language takes you closer to fluency!

We've already started work on the next update, where we're hoping to add the ability to learn the alphabet(s) of your chosen language, a new mini-game, and some major updates to how some of the learning scenes look!

Keep hitting those Daily Goals and building those Streaks!

The Noun Town team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1643100/Noun_Town_VR_Language_Learning/