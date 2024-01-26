DD#157 The Floor of Wind and the Cave of Dreamers

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week's content update is still focusing on Qinuyi areas. Those areas are as follows:

The Sealed Palace

The Floor of Wind is now almost complete. When you enter this area, the Dark Elf King will briefly tell you what to expect.



The entire floor is an illusion of the once-floating Sky Island the dark elves once inhabited. The guardian of the floor is too proud to forget their lost glory. His regrets and hatred become the storm that periodically blows through this floor even to this day. You will need to take shelter if the wind grows strong.

The Floor of Wind is also the home of those creatures known as Dorabis.



They will attack any interlopers just like other creatures on the other floors. You can capture them and turn them into your pets. Defeating them may also reward you with the Golden Stones of Xuanhuang.

On the Floor of Fire, Melton Golems may now provide additional challenges to your adventure.



You can also turn them into your pets. Defeating them may reward you with the Ruby Stones of Shenhong.

On the Floor of Water, you may now do some fishing.

On the Floor of Earth, trees now grow and become a new feature.

That's all four floors before the Thron of the Dark Elf King with their unique mechanisms.

That's all four floors each has a ring left by the Four Knights of the Dark Elf King.

The Cave of Dreamers

It's another familiar location for any SAPC++ or Stone Age Online players. During this week's updates, we now have a part of it accessible all the way to the Mages Guild. However, to reach the Mages Guild you will need to solve two puzzles and defeat a guardian. Just like in SAPC++ and Stone Age Online, the cave's entrance will lead you to two different locations depending on when you enter it. Daytime and nighttime each has its own puzzle. You can access the other one once you solve your current puzzle. There will be more to come as there is an entire Mages Guild awaits.

In addition to those two locations, we also have some other updates:

Counter-Silence Methods

It's quite annoying if you get silenced as a spell caster. As we are currently focusing a lot on spell casters, I also took the chance to add some additional solutions for you to counter enemies who love spamming their silence skills. Here are some examples:

Eloquoria



It's based on real-life medicine for ASD. However, because of some complex rating reasons, I didn't put its real-life name here. We are mainly using its side-effects here as the medicine can cause overtalkative which is to "remove silence" in the game. Yet, I'm still going to use this in the game. It's another reminder that life is simply unfair beneath the "nice and beautiful" facets. There are people who suffer from ASD from an early age. There are people unable to have a social life that others consider "normal" because of this disorder. Some may keep their distance from them while I will not. Everyone is welcome in this game for myself is also a freak who updated this game for almost 20 years.

Beak of Heroic Speech



It's another item with some old memories. The name of this item has a history back in the day of SAPC++ and even Koei's old classical game Uncharted Waters 4. That's almost as old as this game. However, Koei never made an English version of UnCharted Waters 4 even after they made a remake.

So, it's likely something people never heard about anywhere outside the Far East part of the world. So, I decided to add it to the game with English localization to describe its anomalous effect in our game. Of course, there are some changes to fit our game. But, you can get an idea about what this strange artifact is. Functionally, your enemies will find it quite hard to stop you from spell-casting as you can gain a lot of state resistance.

Egypt Polishing

Thanks to 渺兔‘s streaming on his journey to get through Chapter Two, I did some polishing and bug-fixing in Egypt areas when I watched. For example: You can now use Ultrasonic devices to blow The Sphinx Boss into pieces as it's stone after all.

That's for this week. Time goes by so fast, it's already at the end of the first month of 2024. I hope everyone is having a happy and productive January. :)

This week's full update logs:

20240120

English

############Content################

[Earth Golem]Increased their burning resistance.

[Enemy]New Enemy: Molten Golem

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Added Molten Golems

[Loot]Added a loot table for Molten Golems. (They may drop Ruby Stones of Shenhong in this area.)

[Pet]Molten Golems can now be turned into pets.

############DEBUG################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Fixed the incorrect battle background image.

简体中文

############Content################

【大地魔像】提高了它们的燃烧抗性。

【敌人】新敌人：熔岩魔像

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】加入了熔岩魔像

【掉落物】加入了熔岩魔像的掉落清单。（它们在这个区域可能掉落深红之石。）

【宠物】熔岩魔像现在可以被变为宠物。

############DEBUG################

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】修复了错误的战斗背景图像。

20240121

English

############Content################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]Added some trees as a floor mechanism.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]"Yaers's Approval" is now hidden behind a line of trees.

[Tilemap]New Tilemap: Wind Cave. (To be used on the Floor of Wind.)

[Tilemap]Added new battle background image for Wind Caves.

[Prefix]New Prefix: Fanatical-Befriender's (Increase Binding Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Kleptomaniac (Increase Pick-Pocket Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Wonderland Travel Agency]If there is any boss in a random cave, the mini-map shall now mark their spawn location with a skull icon. So you can hunt them down much easier.

#############System###############

It's now possible to add customized marks on mini-maps through code.

简体中文

############Content################

【封印宫殿 - 地之界】加入了树木作为这一个楼层的机制。

【封印宫殿 - 地之界】包含【雅尔丝的赞许】的宝箱现在隐藏在一排树的后面。

【图块】新图块：風之洞穴 (将在之后用于风之界的地图。)

【图块】为風之洞穴加入了新的战斗背景画面。

【词缀】新词缀：狂热交友者的 （提高封印术升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【词缀】新词缀：偷窃癖的 （提高扒窃升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【奇幻之地旅行社】如果一个随机洞穴里有Boss存在。那么，在小地图上会用骷髅图标标记起初始位置。从而让你在这些随机洞穴中寻找Boss时更加方便。

#############System###############

现在可以通过代码在小地图上加入图标。

20240122

English

############Content################

[Enviornment]New Battlefield Environment: Sky

[Sealed Palace]The Floor of Wind is now accessible.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Added a new mechanism for this location.

[The Legend of an Elf King]Stroy continues when you enter the Floor of Wind. The Dark Elf King will explain the mechanism of the Floor of Wind and why this floor looks like this.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Added a chest that contains "Wyande's Approval."

[Butterfly]You can now teleport from any floor in the Sealed Palace to any other floors you have previously visited.

############DEBUG################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Fixed some localization issues in Chinese localizations.

简体中文

############Content################

【环境】新战场环境：天空

【封印宫殿】风之界现在可以进入。

【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了一个该区域的特有机制。

【黑暗精灵王传说】剧情在你进入风之界的时候继续。黑暗精灵王会向你解释这个区域的机制以及为什么这个地方是这个样子的。

【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了一个包含【威恩德的赞许】的宝箱。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以在封印宫殿中的任何一层传送到任何一个你之前访问过的楼层。

############DEBUG################

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】修复了一些中文文本中关于这个区域的错误。

20240123

English

############Content################

[Boss]The Sphinx Boss in Egypt is now considered a "Stone" enemy. Thus, a certain invention of Dr. Kyoryu can cause great damage to him.

[Skill]Cleansing can now also remove Acid Burn.

[Boss]Reduced the Aten High Priest (Shaded Version)'s HP regeneration.

[Item]New Equipment: The Beak of Heroic Speech

[Outside the Grand Library]Added a new encounter with an Anomaly Smuggler. The Beak of Heroic Speech is the reward of this encounter.

############DEBUG################

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed the issue that a part of the mission log misses Traditional Chinese localization. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed the issue that a part of the mission dialogs misses Traditional Chinese localization. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Oasis Teahouse]Fixed a Traditional Chinese localization issue in the bartender's dialog. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[A Slave and a Deity]Fixed 2 missing dialogs. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Bandits]Fixed a bug that successfully intimidates sometimes does not make them go away. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Maze underneath the House near the Paddy Field]Fixed a tileset bug about the stairs. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

简体中文

############Content################

【Boss】埃及的狮身人面像Boss现在有了【石头】标签。于是，恐龙博士的某个发明能够对其造成极大伤害。

【技能】净化现在也能消除酸液腐蚀。

【Boss】降低了阿腾大祭祀（暗影形态）的生命恢复率。

【物品】新装备：豪言壮语的鸟嘴

【大图书馆外】加入了新的和一个异常走私者的遭遇。豪言壮语的鸟嘴是这个遭遇的奖励。

############DEBUG################

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了部分任务日志没有繁体中文文本的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了部分任务对白没有繁体中文文本的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【绿洲茶馆】修复了一处酒保的繁体中文文本错误。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【奴隶与神明】修复了两处未显示的对白。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【强盗】修复了成功威胁强盗有时不会让他们离开的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【水田迷宮】修复了一个楼梯有关的图块错误。（感谢渺兔的直播）

20240124

English

############Content################

[Enemy]New Enemy: Dorabis

[Loot]Added a loot table for Dorabis (You may get Golden Stones of Xuanhuang if you defeat them on the Floor of Wind.)

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Dorabis may appear on this floor.

[Pet]You can now turn Dorabis into pets.

[Item]StimShot now also removes silence.

[Item]New Prefix: Deadly. (Increase critial chance. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

简体中文

############Content################

【敌人】新敌人：朵拉比斯

【掉落物】为朵拉比斯加入了物品掉落列表。（如果在风之界击败它们，可能掉落玄黄之石）

【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了朵拉比斯。

【宠物】你可以把朵拉比斯转化为宠物。

【物品】兴奋剂现在也会解除沉默。

【物品】新词缀：致命的 （增加致命一击几率。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

20240125

English

############Content################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Water]You can now do some fishing here.

[Qinuyi]New Location: Cave of Dreamers

[Butterfly]Once you have visited the Cave of Dreamers, you can teleport there from Qinuyi.

[Butterfly]Added butterfly support to teleport out from the Cave of Dreamers.

[Cave of Dreamers]Depending on whether you enter the cave during the day or night, you will end up in different locations in the cave. Butterfly Wings also respects this rule.

[Cave of Dreamers]Added to relatively easy puzzles.

[Item]New Medicine: Eloquoria (Cure Silence and Fear. It's now sold in many different hospitals.)

[Marinas]Added a hospital sign on the hospital building.

[Lost in the Sand]If you ally with the Illuminati, when you besiege the Black Pyramid, the Illuminati Quartermaster outside the Black Pyramid now also sells Eloquoria.

[Item]Reduced the price of RPG missiles.

############DEBUG################

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed a typo in Chinese localizations. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

简体中文

############Content################

【封印宫殿-水之界】你现在可以在这里钓鱼。

【奇努伊】新地点：梦幻洞窟。

【蝴蝶之翼】在你访问过梦幻洞穴后，可以从奇努伊传送进去。

【蝴蝶之翼】加入了传送除梦幻洞穴的支持。

【梦幻洞穴】白天和夜晚进入后出现在洞穴中的地点会不同。蝴蝶之翼传送进去的时候也是。

【梦幻洞穴】加入了两个较为简单的谜题。

【物品】新的药品：埃洛科里亚 （治疗沉默和恐惧。现在在各大医院有售。）

【玛丽娜斯】在医院建筑上加入了医院的标记。

【迷失于沙粒中】在和光照派结盟的路线中，当你围攻黑暗金字塔的时候，在黑暗金字塔外的光照派军需官现在也会贩卖埃洛科里亚。

【物品】降低了RPG火箭弹的价格。

############DEBUG################

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了一处在中文文本中的错别字。（感谢渺兔的直播）

20240126

English

############Content################

[Cave of Dreamers]Add new BGM.

[Cave of Dreamers]The color of the cave now constantly changes.

[Cave of Dreamers]Added a Stone Guardian. He will give you a final test before you can enter the Mages Guild.

[Cave of Dreamers]After defeating the Stone Guardian, you can now talk to him to get more information.

[Cave of Dreamers]You can also turn the light on/off by talking to the Stone Guardian after defeating him. (Based on feedback, some like it, and some do not. So, it's all up to you to have the light or not.)

[Cave of Dreamers]Added a Guild Trainer who teaches some spells.

#############System##################

[Enemy]Moved fire slime's enemy generate code from the troop generate to data overload.

[Enemy]Moved Statue of Philosopher's generate code from its old function to data overload. This function is also removed.

简体中文

############Content################

【梦幻洞窟】增加了新的背景音乐。

【梦幻洞窟】洞穴的颜色现在会时常变化。

【梦幻洞窟】加入了一个石像守卫。他会对你进行能够进入法师公会前的最后一个挑战。

【梦幻洞窟】击败石像守卫后可以与之对话获得更多信息。

【梦幻洞窟】击败石像守卫后可以对梦幻洞窟变化的颜色进行开关。（根据反馈信息，有人喜欢梦幻洞窟的光线，也有人讨厌。因此，你可以自行选择开关。）

【梦幻洞窟】加入了一个公会训练师教授一些法术。

#############System##################

【敌人】将火焰史莱姆的生成代码从敌人队伍生成系统移动到了数据重载。

【敌人】石人哲学家的生成代码从专用函数移动到了数据重载。顺便删掉了这个函数。

Latest news from Ukraine:

https://controlc.com/9fd03ccc

https://pastelink.net/z3269fj4