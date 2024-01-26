LION 0.4.1 HOTIFX 4

Sorry for the Barrage of HOTFIXES but i want to make sure this is well stable before the Next Content Patch,

Here is a Fix for the Children that when they entered in Support stance and are healers won’t start Heal Rosamunde initially, this is Now Fixed

Issues with Him teleportation on Mechanimoren boss fight on the summoned Platforms, made Him clip through walls.

Fixed the Entrance to the Him Boss Fight room in Mechanimoren where the walls got unloaded and could see the empty void