LION 0.4.1 HOTIFX 4

Sorry for the Barrage of HOTFIXES but i want to make sure this is well stable before the Next Content Patch,
- Here is a Fix for the Children that when they entered in Support stance and are healers won’t start Heal Rosamunde initially, this is Now Fixed
- Issues with Him teleportation on Mechanimoren boss fight on the summoned Platforms, made Him clip through walls.
- Fixed the Entrance to the Him Boss Fight room in Mechanimoren where the walls got unloaded and could see the empty void
Changed files in this update