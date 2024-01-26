 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 26 January 2024

LION 0.4.1 HOTIFX 4

Share · View all patches · Build 13284180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the Barrage of HOTFIXES but i want to make sure this is well stable before the Next Content Patch,

  • Here is a Fix for the Children that when they entered in Support stance and are healers won’t start Heal Rosamunde initially, this is Now Fixed
  • Issues with Him teleportation on Mechanimoren boss fight on the summoned Platforms, made Him clip through walls.
  • Fixed the Entrance to the Him Boss Fight room in Mechanimoren where the walls got unloaded and could see the empty void

