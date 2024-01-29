v2.3.1 (and v2.3.2 soon)

Hey Folks!
I'm currently releasing the first patch for Shattered Pixel Dungeon v2.3 across all platforms! It's mostly internal code changes, but there are a few small fixes, technical additions, and QOL adjustments too.
I expect there will be one more very tiny patch for v2.3 in another few days, as a couple more small issues have popped up since putting out this patch.
Changes
Misc. Changes
I've updated to the latest version of Shattered's game library (libGDX), which has a few benefits:
- Improved vibration on modern iOS devices
- Improved changing audio device behavior
- Misc. stability & compatibility improvements
Other Changes:
- Magical fire is now cleared by frost next to it, in addition to on top of it
- Tengu's fire wall attack now ignites items
- Improved music transitions in main menu when game was just won
- Added support for controller vibration
- Added a vibration toggle in the settings
- Updated translators and translator credits
- Increased the minimum supported iOS version to 11, from 9
Bugfixes
Fixed the following bugs:
Caused by v2.3.0:
Nothing! v2.3.0 is pretty stable. =)
Existed Prior to v2.3.0:
- Game unintentionally spamming new Google Play players with Play Games login requests
- Events which interrupt the hero not interrupting resting
- Rare cases where hero could lose a turn when moving between depths
- Transmutation removing items from quickslots in rare cases
- Incorrect death messages when player is killed by wards
- Amoked allies not being affected by aggression debuff
