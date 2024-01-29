 Skip to content

Shattered Pixel Dungeon update for 29 January 2024

v2.3.1 (and v2.3.2 soon)

Hey Folks!

I'm currently releasing the first patch for Shattered Pixel Dungeon v2.3 across all platforms! It's mostly internal code changes, but there are a few small fixes, technical additions, and QOL adjustments too.

I expect there will be one more very tiny patch for v2.3 in another few days, as a couple more small issues have popped up since putting out this patch.

Changes

Misc. Changes

I've updated to the latest version of Shattered's game library (libGDX), which has a few benefits:

  • Improved vibration on modern iOS devices
  • Improved changing audio device behavior
  • Misc. stability & compatibility improvements

Other Changes:

  • Magical fire is now cleared by frost next to it, in addition to on top of it
  • Tengu's fire wall attack now ignites items
  • Improved music transitions in main menu when game was just won
  • Added support for controller vibration
  • Added a vibration toggle in the settings
  • Updated translators and translator credits
  • Increased the minimum supported iOS version to 11, from 9

Bugfixes

Fixed the following bugs:

Caused by v2.3.0:
Nothing! v2.3.0 is pretty stable. =)

Existed Prior to v2.3.0:

  • Game unintentionally spamming new Google Play players with Play Games login requests
  • Events which interrupt the hero not interrupting resting
  • Rare cases where hero could lose a turn when moving between depths
  • Transmutation removing items from quickslots in rare cases
  • Incorrect death messages when player is killed by wards
  • Amoked allies not being affected by aggression debuff

