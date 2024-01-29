v2.3.1 (and v2.3.2 soon)

Hey Folks!

I'm currently releasing the first patch for Shattered Pixel Dungeon v2.3 across all platforms! It's mostly internal code changes, but there are a few small fixes, technical additions, and QOL adjustments too.

I expect there will be one more very tiny patch for v2.3 in another few days, as a couple more small issues have popped up since putting out this patch.

Changes

Misc. Changes

I've updated to the latest version of Shattered's game library (libGDX), which has a few benefits:

Improved vibration on modern iOS devices

Improved changing audio device behavior

Misc. stability & compatibility improvements

Other Changes:

Magical fire is now cleared by frost next to it, in addition to on top of it

Tengu's fire wall attack now ignites items

Improved music transitions in main menu when game was just won

Added support for controller vibration

Added a vibration toggle in the settings

Updated translators and translator credits

Increased the minimum supported iOS version to 11, from 9

Bugfixes

Fixed the following bugs:

Caused by v2.3.0:

Nothing! v2.3.0 is pretty stable. =)

Existed Prior to v2.3.0: