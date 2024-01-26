 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coloring Pixels update for 26 January 2024

Announcing The Lunar New Year DLC!

Share · View all patches · Build 13284092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcing the Lunar New Year Book DLC!

This Lunar New Year-themed book unlocks 20 additional levels for Coloring Pixels! Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Coloring Pixels!

Covering all New Year animals and a celebration of traditions!

Available for the price of $0.99, £0.89, (or your regional equivalent). The pack will be released on the 9th of February at 20:00 UTC/12:00 PST.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2805310/

For a chance to win this DLC for FREE, join our Discord and enter the competition!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 13284092
Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link