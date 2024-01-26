Announcing The Lunar New Year DLC!

Share · View all patches · Build 13284092 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 16:46:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcing the Lunar New Year Book DLC!

This Lunar New Year-themed book unlocks 20 additional levels for Coloring Pixels! Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Coloring Pixels!

Covering all New Year animals and a celebration of traditions!

Available for the price of $0.99, £0.89, (or your regional equivalent). The pack will be released on the 9th of February at 20:00 UTC/12:00 PST.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2805310/

For a chance to win this DLC for FREE, join our Discord and enter the competition!