【Update Preview】 Balance Adjustments & Fixes/Optimizations on January 29

Hello everyone, we plan to update the game on January 29th. The update will not affect ongoing matches. After completing your current match, please restart the game for the update.

Balance Adjustment

· Realm-Killing Palms（Duan Xuan Sect, Incarnation Phase）：... 1 more ATK for each 2/2/2 Physique you gained... →1 more ATK for each 4/3/2 Physique you gained

· Crash Fist - Shocked（Duan Xuan Sect，Incarnation Phase）：11/18/25 ATK→10/17/24 ATK

· Vast Universe（Duan Xuan Sect，Incarnation Phase）：HP +6/9/12 → 4/6/8

· Unwavering Soul（Xiao Bu，Incarnation Phase）：Max HP+8 → 5

BUG Fix & Optimization

· Fixed a bug where victory may not be immediately settled after all opponents voluntarily abandon the game.

· Fixed a bug that occurred after using "Cut Off Mundane," where purchasing a replace side job scroll would redraw cards from the Meditation Phase.

· Fixed a bug in spectator mode where the deck guide couldn't be opened.

· Fixed some visual effects errors.

· Optimized the logic of network connections.

· Fixed an issue with the UI display position for selecting Free characters.

· Added Exercise Bones status icon.

· Adjusted the position of the life shop icon.

· Optimized the animation for the cultivation status of Yan Xue and Mu Yifeng.

· Optimized the performance of the Battle Scene of the Five Elements Alliance.

· Optimized the logic of pursuit and retreat animations.

· Optimized performance in combat scenes.

· Attempted to address some issues caused by certain options in Uncharted Realms.

The above update will be implemented on January 29th, following approval on various platforms. We will notify everyone again at that time.

We appreciate the enthusiastic feedback and strong support from all of you.