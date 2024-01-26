A Big Patch for GRAVEN is Live!

Greetings, everyone!
We hope you keep to the Parallel Path, the development team is certainly doing their best not to stray - a single day has passed since the first patch to GRAVEN was published, and here we are with another update, with even more significant fixes and improvements than the last. We hope this will brighten your day and you will be able to spend a pleasant weekend enjoying the game!
Highlights of the patch are balancing changes to the stamina system, the addition of NPCs that will fully heal you in each hub and gold pickups after player death, not to mention fixing various bugs that could have blocked your progress through the game. Full change log is available below.
We cannot stress this enough - please, keep sending your feedback, suggestions and bug reports if you wish to help us make the game better. We also keep an updated list of known issues here, with tips that might help you should you encounter some of the as yet unsolved bugs.
And if you enjoy the game, don't forget to leave a positive review here on Steam!
Full Change Log:
- Added gold pickups from player death equal to the gold lost penalty
- Stamina increase of 20%, 0.3 second reduction to time before stamina starts regenerating, 14% increase to stamina regen speed. Nerfed death penalty on easier difficulties. Small buff to Mighty Kick damage, knockback.
- Stamina regen buff when drinking health potion.
- Add difficulty based stamina consumption modifier
- Added full refill of health, mana, stamina from a NPC in each HUB once per a session
- Fixed Camera Intensity Setting to affect both camera shakes and camera animations
- Improvements to the multiplayer lobby system
- Fixed the boat ride sequence not teleporting players in MP
- Fixed issues with quest items in multiplayer crashes
- Fixed Hub3 Nebula blocker
- Failsafe to keep Hub 2 boss from clipping through floor
- Removed unnecessary foliage in intro boat ride
- Crystal failsafe for generator puzzle in Grimwine's Manor
- Fix for battery not falling in Grimwine's Manor
- Black House Bog quest update fixes
- Fixed a lot of errant decals in Oasis of the Magi
- Fixed Dihedral Deacon can get stuck if they die under discharge and want to throw their spear on death
- Fixed hardwood barrier save resuming issues
- Fixed immolation occuring on the wrong enemies
- Add new Equalizing Potion VFX
- Fixes for German and Russian causing issues in multiple menus.
- Add ini values for consuming stamina, not playing low stamina sound, various PP effects, and disabling of the enemy cleanup system
- Reduced overall volume of the low stamina panting
- Fixed [potential] for discharge light and waterfall odd material visuals
- Fixed various lighting issues
- Fixed various 3D item viewer artifacts
- Fixed being able to immolate the final boss
- Fixed Fire VFX on the Dihedral Deacon
- Fixed various menu navigation issues
- Fixed Cleric AI function having a wonky z axis value for detecting allies
Changed depots in shipping branch