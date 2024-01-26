A Big Patch for GRAVEN is Live!

Greetings, everyone!

We hope you keep to the Parallel Path, the development team is certainly doing their best not to stray - a single day has passed since the first patch to GRAVEN was published, and here we are with another update, with even more significant fixes and improvements than the last. We hope this will brighten your day and you will be able to spend a pleasant weekend enjoying the game!

Highlights of the patch are balancing changes to the stamina system, the addition of NPCs that will fully heal you in each hub and gold pickups after player death, not to mention fixing various bugs that could have blocked your progress through the game. Full change log is available below.

We cannot stress this enough - please, keep sending your feedback, suggestions and bug reports if you wish to help us make the game better. We also keep an updated list of known issues here, with tips that might help you should you encounter some of the as yet unsolved bugs.

And if you enjoy the game, don't forget to leave a positive review here on Steam!

Full Change Log: