InVertia update for 26 January 2024

Release 0.104

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed - Resolution Settings Saving
  • Fixed - Some level not showing the correct Challenge Time
  • Fixed - not using the correct time to calculate Challenge Time
  • Nerfed level 14 in world 1

