New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.582_Tuning

This has some tweaks and tuning in general, and then updates to a bunch of mods.

This also removes a folder called MSBuild, which was only useful to modders, and which was being (erroneously) flagged by Malwarebytes as a trojan. Since this was consistently annoying and alarming a number of people, that's removed and modders can just download it from our discord. A text file is there instead, with instructions for how to find it for the few people who need it.

Steam is not always great about removing files, so if it's still there for you, and you care, then look in the ReliableDLLStorage folder in your game install folder, and just delete the MSBuild subfolder. It won't come back after you delete it, but steam should ideally delete it for you. Leaving it in place also will be fine, as it's not a harmful folder and never was. But if it's being wrongly flagged by your antivirus, and that bugs you, go ahead and get rid of it.

Enjoy!

In other news! Our first console release has happened. Yesterday, Starward Rogue launched on the XBox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Very exciting!

Regarding Heart of the Machine, if you've been following our discord, then you know that the testing on that got pushed back some. Testing did not start in late December, but instead will be a February or March thing. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ It's really nice to be able to give the game the amount of development time it truly deserves, but thanks for your patience with the repeated delays on it. Feel free to go to our discord https://discord.gg/arcengames and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of one of the phases of testing in the future. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5