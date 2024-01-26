Season 28: ROBO Rumble!

SEASON TWENTY EIGHT: ROBO RUMBLE!!

NEW ANONYMOUS MODE!!!

Season 28 of RBR brings a new set of Robo-Tanks and a new way to play the ranked mode: ANONYMOUSLY! That's right! For the first time in Rocket Bot history, you will not see the name of your opponents, and they won't be able to identify you either! Player names are revealed as they are eliminated from the round. How will this affect the leaderboards for Season 28? We shall see!!

Other Enhancements:

🏆 Tweaks to the trophy calculation, should be less volatile now.

☠️ Squad Deathmatch returns!

🎮 New season pass, deal and a new map!

There may also be another special, secret treat for dedicated players to find this season.... Who will find it first??

Have fun, and thanks for playing!!

-Team RBR

For those not aware, we have released another multiplayer game called Goober Dash! Check it out for free and let us know what you think! ❤️