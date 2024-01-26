 Skip to content

Embark update for 26 January 2024

Update 0.911e

  • Fixed bug causing colonists to sometimes use random items as bandages.
  • Fixed expanding stockpiles not updating correctly.
  • Slightly increased priority of construction hauling jobs.

