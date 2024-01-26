Version 0.42

This update adds an editing system which allows you to select an editing focus to apply a percentage increase to one or two episode stats at the start of the editing phase, in exchange for a percentage reduction in one or two other stats. This system is a useful way to steer the episode stat scores towards favouring particularly important stats for the genre of your show (e.g. drama for drama show, plot for a procedural), which is a key factor in the review scores that episodes receive.

There are 24 editing focuses, you start with 8 available and unlock an additional 8 when levelling the Editing Suite room to both levels 2 and 3.

Bug Fixes