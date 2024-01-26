 Skip to content

Showrunner update for 26 January 2024

Version 0.42

Version 0.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds an editing system which allows you to select an editing focus to apply a percentage increase to one or two episode stats at the start of the editing phase, in exchange for a percentage reduction in one or two other stats. This system is a useful way to steer the episode stat scores towards favouring particularly important stats for the genre of your show (e.g. drama for drama show, plot for a procedural), which is a key factor in the review scores that episodes receive.

There are 24 editing focuses, you start with 8 available and unlock an additional 8 when levelling the Editing Suite room to both levels 2 and 3.

Bug Fixes

  • Crashes caused by having script points going beyond 60 should no longer occur.
  • Character relationships reciprocated correctly, including in shows after the first one your studio makes. Previously defaulted to the first character from the first show.
  • Brainstorming button will now only appear on the Writer's Room sidebar as intended.
  • Some instances of production phases not ending shouldn't occur anymore (percentage complete had gone slightly above 100 and this previously caused issues).

