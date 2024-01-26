A Coat Of Wax | Alpha 1.1.2

Introduction

This update is all about stability improvements, bug fixes, and performance enhancements. It has been a while since I last did an update like this. There isn't really any exciting new features, it's the same, just faster and more reliable. I have taken bad bits of code, striped them out, and replaced it with better code mostly. That being said there are still some new additions.

Render Distance Slider

The render distance is now customizable.

Telephone Studios Splash Screen

This isn't something that is really too big of a deal. I do think it makes the game feel a little less amateurish though. I feel like there is an expectation that when you open a game, you are greeted with a splash before the main menu. Telephone Studios is what I (Larch) release games under, It's not really an actual studio with lots of people, it's just me. Releasing games like this makes it easier if in the future I have employees or collaborators.

Improved Node Generation

I have increased the node generation across all biomes. So finding stone, metal, and sulfur should become less of a challenge.

New World Check[\h1]

When the game reads a world file. it will check if the world is newer than the current registered world format, if it's newer it will prevent you from opening it, and possibly corrupting the file. It uses the same system as the one used to detect pre-infinite update worlds. This was implemented for if people might one day play these "older versions" so they don't destroy newer worlds accidentally.

[h1]Refactoring

Not much to say about this without sounding like a nerd. I take bad code out, and put less bad code in. This should have resolved the crash I had been hearing about, but if it still occurs let me know by pinging me on the Wild Omission Discord Server, or making a Post on the Wild Omission Steam Community Discussion.

Whats Next

Now that I have the cleaning, and refactoring out of the way, I can focus on the cool stuff. Planned upcoming features include. Let me know which ones you would like to see sooner than others, that will help me prioritize them.

Creative Mode

Achievements

Structures

More Enemies

Maps

More Weapons

Steam Workshop Integration

Discord Server

If you would like to take greater part in the Wild Omission community, get previews of updates before they are released, and more, you should join the Wild Omission Discord Server.