GRIDROAD update for 26 January 2024

GRIDROAD v0.27 - Daily levels for a week - Level 1 of 7

GRIDROAD v0.27 - Daily levels for a week - Level 1 of 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heya everyone,

As I mentioned in the previous patch notes I will be releasing a new level every day for a week. Todays level is quite hard so I hope your all up for it ;)

I'll try to make an easier for tomorrow daily level.

Enjoy!

