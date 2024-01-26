V. 3.23, MAIN BRANCH UPDATE

Here are some things that are new this week:

Added Toz-106 shotgun

A strange Russian bolt-action magazine-fed shotgun taking 4-round magazines. It is chambered in 20 gauge. It can be found on level 1020, the Soviet town, as it is quite fitting there. Model created by @K0SAME on our discord.

Added procedural sections to Level Critical

Level Critical now has a few procedurally generated sections down a dark hallway. These sections lead to level 6 through a door.

Revamped Level 3999

Level 3999 is dark now with more neon lights and a purple theming. Some of the old-looking props have been replaced with new ones. This is ongoing and will be improved even further in the next update on the beta branch.

Added Dave's Shaves to level 36

We have a longstanding tradition of giving our discord community their own stores in-game. So in this update we've added Dave's Shaves, a neat place to change your avatar. Suggested by @Dave on our discord.

Improved tutorial starting room

This room now features trash on the floor, a wooden doorframe for the exit, and a few other pieces of furniture.

Added Level Critical

A very sprawling level with several sections. It all starts on a street, and you can go into a building which slowly degrades into rubble. There are many explorable paths and exits, even recreations of other levels like level RUN and level 41. There are also many secret areas, items, and side-areas to get lost in. There is a lot of verticality, with ladders in many sections. Suggested by @keeper on our discord server.

Kitty now stalks you in level 974

As the name suggests, kitty will now teleport when you aren't looking at him. This has scared me, and I suspect it will scare you all too.

Revamped level 480

Practically every single room in level 480 has been redone with new props and vibes. A lot of pillars have been added, and low-quality models have been replaced in favor of higher-quality counterparts.

Revamped level run

Many trims and lights have been added to level run alongside many other smaller graphical adjustments. Suggested by @clouddealer on our discord server.

Revamped purgatory

Many of purgatory's rooms have been greatly improved with more props and smoother lighting.

Added more rooms to level 19

Added a couple of very rarely spawning rooms like a room chaulk full of vents. Suggested by @LunanightZ on our discord server.

Reduced the amount of entities in level 188

Now there are four entities on the level instead of an absolute entity spam. This really does help the atmosphere.

Added Gatchi's chip factory

This factory uses a very suspicious device called a "potatinator" to chop potatos into chips. Made in honor of @gatchi13 on our discord server.

Added Tired Crusader's skin insurance

There is now a sign for "Tired Crusader Skin Insurance" on the skin insurance billboard in levels 9/11. Made in honor of @tired_crusader on our discord server.

Added another Tiny to level 7

Sometimes people were avoiding Tiny altogether while in level 7. This is now fixed by adding another Tiny to the alternate path.

Changed air horn noise

It's now much louder and "deep fried" instead of the wimpy air horn previously.

Changed level 0 wallpaper colors

Probably the largest change and this update's namesake. The walls in level 0 are now bright green, the ceiling tiles are beige, and the carpet is tan. The colors are now much more accurate to the original picture. Previously, the colors were much more yellow and brown.

Revamped level 4

Level 4 has recieved a facelift! The wall, floor, and ceiling textures have been changed, along with many other textures in the level. Trims have been added to almost all of the walls, and they have turned black. More props have filled rooms, and the lighting has become softer. The ambient light level has been increased. Broad windows and more single windows have been added, giving even more light. Small paper scatter has also been added to finish out the revamp. Suggested by Clouddealer on our discord.

Added wooden frames to windows

Small wooden frames have been given to the sanity-draining windows. This does not change the overall size of the level.

Added more scatter to levels

Some subtle scattered rocks and paper have been added to a couple of levels. More will be added in future updates, but for now this only affects levels 4 and 8.

Added more props to level 974

Level 974 has recieved many more props and pieces of furniture to deck out nearly every room. Also, there are now actual light fictures on the ceiling where those were missing previously

Added concertina

A nice instrument. Plays one of three sounds when the trigger button is pressed. It can be found in level 11's radio studio. Suggested on our discord server by Gatchi13

Added player piano

A piano that plays music and can be found in level 3's MEG outpost.

Updated the rave room

The rave room in level 1 was completely empty until now. Now there's a dancefloor, some drinks, some more lights, and other things.

Added "super glowsticks"

These are special glowsticks that are way more useful than the original ones. They are brighter and the light attenuates more. They can be crafted using 1 plastic and 1 gasoline.

Added extra blocking walls to level 35's offices

Previously, this was strange due to being able to see straight through into the void. This is fixed.

Revamped zenith stairway

Now there are more props like shelves, plants, and other office-y props.

Spruced up level 1's props

Added chairs, lights, rocks, and other things to the MEG base. Also, added back a spotlight to the middle of the first section that was removed some time ago. Also, added a couple of walls made of rocks to the hallways in the level to disrupt flow.

Fixed ppsh ejections

The PPSH now ejects bottlenecked casings.

RAPID FIRE BUGFIXES/ADJUSTMENTS:

Added scrap metal to level 7

Increased Burster speed

Lowered level 1's ceiling

Added an entity to level 25

Improved level 5 buffalo collision

Removed night vision from level 6 part 1

Nerfed the G28 rifle

Added scatter meshes to many more levels

Fixed level 2 smiler note collision

Fixed wretch sound after death

Fixed spelling of beef in level 2's sandbox cylinder

Fixed level 1 copier clipping

Fixed level 1 floating paper

Improved the Metro

Fixed the teleporting window clipping

Chris' son "listed" typo

BNTG base storage sign no longer clips with trims

Optimized level 188

Fixed shack storage voice hitboxes

Optimized the backrooms bakery on level 1

Removed AK in level 1 lounge

Fixed frontrooms computer shop bug

Made manila room paper grabbable

Added level -2 starting parkour

Optimized level 11, it still isn't perfect though

Fixed clipping text in the notes section of the notebook

You can now longer see the pitfalls house from the halls

Fixed the size of the pitfalls house

Got rid of pitfalls ak rifle

Fixed drill hand-hold

Drill now breaks open common crates

Removed level 4 recipe paper

Turned up tape recorder tapes

Fixed m11 hand-hold

Fixed deagle hand-hold