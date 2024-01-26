v1.21 - Secret Room, Polish and Bugfixes

We're entering the final stages of Early Access - the release date for the game on Steam and consoles will be announced soon. Thank you to everyone who has played, submitted bug reports or made suggestions! The game has changed dramatically for the better because of your feedback.

I am deep in polish and bug fixing for the full release at the moment, so bug reports are very valuable. You can submit a bug report(which includes a save game to help me reproduce the issue) in-game by pressing / (slash key) at any time, or using the Options menu.

There is still a surprise or two in store for the full release. Thank you for your support!

Japanese Translation Update

A professional Japanese translation has been contracted for the full release. Thank you to Ava Wade, Lapinyan, and Yukinofu for your contributions to the beta community translation and making it possible to play the game in Japanese during Early Access.

Withering Rooms v1.21

New Features

A special room has been added to the Church of Burdens only accessible by those who have obtained the Drink Me potion

Balance Changes

You can now mix one wax of each color to craft a Warding Candle

Levelling up now fully heals all stats and status effects, including Necrosis

The Flykeeper's flies no longer do curse damage, and do less physical damage

Mounted machine guns no longer scale with projectile damage

Additional Angels have been added to Chapter 3 & 4

A comfy chair has been added to the Blackett House Foyer

The Mad Witch has a longer cooldown on her teleports

The Withered status effect no longer affects your Curse Tolerance

You can now use the Puzzle Oracle to solve piano and organ puzzles

The rising price of the Puzzle Oracle now resets each New Game +

The final boss of the Blood Tower now gives you a choice as to whether you want to fight immediately

Improved the speed and smoothness of various actions such as exiting and entering rooms

Reduced the latency between inputs and actions

In Narrative difficulty:

Rather than suffering from the 75% health/curse penalty that other monsters do, allies of the player now have full health/curse but do 75% less damage. This brings the ally experience more in line with Standard difficulty, where allies live for longer but are not as deadly.

Mounted machine gun damage is scaled down by 75% to bring the cemetery invasion sequence more in line with Standard difficulty.

Polish

Epilogue D's credits scene has been improved

Improved the appearance of the Night Mother Cottage

Improved the resolution and appearance of various environment and UI elements

Shadow Nightingale now keeps a more comfortable distance

Auto saving now occurs only during room transitions unless it has been a long time since the last one and you are not currently in combat

Changing the difficulty will now prompt if you're sure and then immediately reset the mansion rather than waiting for you to die or start a new night yourself

The English (UK) or English (US) language option is automatically chosen based on your system's locale setting

Additional Japanese community translation improvements

Maps have been moved to their own category and are not lost upon starting New Game +

If a creature has 100% resistance to a particular damage type, the associated stat value is not displayed in their Bestiary entry

Bug Fixes