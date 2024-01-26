v1.21 - Secret Room, Polish and Bugfixes

We're entering the final stages of Early Access - the release date for the game on Steam and consoles will be announced soon. Thank you to everyone who has played, submitted bug reports or made suggestions! The game has changed dramatically for the better because of your feedback.
I am deep in polish and bug fixing for the full release at the moment, so bug reports are very valuable. You can submit a bug report(which includes a save game to help me reproduce the issue) in-game by pressing / (slash key) at any time, or using the Options menu.
There is still a surprise or two in store for the full release. Thank you for your support!
Japanese Translation Update
A professional Japanese translation has been contracted for the full release. Thank you to Ava Wade, Lapinyan, and Yukinofu for your contributions to the beta community translation and making it possible to play the game in Japanese during Early Access.
Withering Rooms v1.21
New Features
- A special room has been added to the Church of Burdens only accessible by those who have obtained the Drink Me potion
Balance Changes
- You can now mix one wax of each color to craft a Warding Candle
- Levelling up now fully heals all stats and status effects, including Necrosis
- The Flykeeper's flies no longer do curse damage, and do less physical damage
- Mounted machine guns no longer scale with projectile damage
- Additional Angels have been added to Chapter 3 & 4
- A comfy chair has been added to the Blackett House Foyer
- The Mad Witch has a longer cooldown on her teleports
- The Withered status effect no longer affects your Curse Tolerance
- You can now use the Puzzle Oracle to solve piano and organ puzzles
- The rising price of the Puzzle Oracle now resets each New Game +
- The final boss of the Blood Tower now gives you a choice as to whether you want to fight immediately
- Improved the speed and smoothness of various actions such as exiting and entering rooms
- Reduced the latency between inputs and actions
- In Narrative difficulty:
- Rather than suffering from the 75% health/curse penalty that other monsters do, allies of the player now have full health/curse but do 75% less damage. This brings the ally experience more in line with Standard difficulty, where allies live for longer but are not as deadly.
- Mounted machine gun damage is scaled down by 75% to bring the cemetery invasion sequence more in line with Standard difficulty.
Polish
- Epilogue D's credits scene has been improved
- Improved the appearance of the Night Mother Cottage
- Improved the resolution and appearance of various environment and UI elements
- Shadow Nightingale now keeps a more comfortable distance
- Auto saving now occurs only during room transitions unless it has been a long time since the last one and you are not currently in combat
- Changing the difficulty will now prompt if you're sure and then immediately reset the mansion rather than waiting for you to die or start a new night yourself
- The English (UK) or English (US) language option is automatically chosen based on your system's locale setting
- Additional Japanese community translation improvements
- Maps have been moved to their own category and are not lost upon starting New Game +
- If a creature has 100% resistance to a particular damage type, the associated stat value is not displayed in their Bestiary entry
Bug Fixes
- Fix the Remembrance Shrines page sometimes not displaying properly
- Fix Possessed Books not firing on their targets
- Fix Stats page displaying only total points, not current points for some stats after v1.20
- Fix Possessed Painting giving away its location by the camera moving towards it
- Fix some blocking furniture, such as the beds in the Upper Bedrooms, not blocking enchanted armor
- Fix Healing Barrier barrier not always facing the correct direction
- Fix some Charms showing an inaccurate effect, or not showing their effect at all
- Fix the king in Chapter 3 not accepting a Nurse Hat as being a nurse outfit
- Fix volumetrics culling too early when using a screen wider than 21:9
- Fix using a Warding Candle on a hex'd door not dispelling the hex on both sides
- Fix switching to Low graphics quality potentially leaving the depth of field on
- Fix Shadow Nightingale sometimes doubling when saving and loading
- Fix turning Fullscreen back on not restoring the system display resolution
- Fix being able to switch inventory categories while the quick item assignment or another modal dialog was up
- Fix a softlock that could occur if Nightingale is hiding when an arena battle ends
- Fix the second Bayonet swing sometimes not hitting the enemy
- Fix Nightingale sometimes playing the "switch item" animation multiple times when switching items
- Fix "storyboard" images during cinematics not having a full black background on arrow aspect resolutions i.e. the Steam Deck
- Fix the Fixed Seed entry screen causing a softlock if activated for the first time from the title screen
- Fix actions that reset stats, such as choosing to respec or completing an arena battle, potentially leaving the player with an unhealable Curse Rot status
- Fix several awarded items, such as the Nurse Outfit, not showing the new item UI after the dialog awarding them completes
- Fix character sidestep animations not playing
- Fix running while aiming not allowing Nightingale to strafe backwards
- Fix a crash that could occur under some circumstances when gold is stolen from the player
- Fix Narrative resetting to Standard difficulty upon starting New Game +
- Fix a New Game + only monster in the village being spawned with the wrong team and murdering the villagers before you arrive
- Fix Terror and other "running" conditions for the player sometimes not causing the player to run
Changed files in this update