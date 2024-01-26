Beta 2.0 is now available!

The latest Beta is now available for playtesting! This will likely be one of the final builds available for public testing before release, so please let me know if you find any major issues! You can post in the Steam community discussion forum or join our Discord: https://discord.gg/Ehjzmtv5rx
Here is the changelog:
- All new metamorphoses available for 11 different species
- Level cap raised on all base species, including elementals
- Added Fay Spirit, along with Bloombud species and Fay Spring creature home
- Added Moon Spirit, along with Starbud species and Moon Spring creature home
- Added over a dozen new Blessings - each Chrysalis has a total of 9 minor blessings to choose from
- New Essences
- New Boons
- New Growths
- New level generation variations
- Follower Soul item now drops when followers die, refunding some Anima and applied Spirits
- Added Difficulty levels which unlock after beating the game for the first time
- New achievements for higher Difficulty levels
- Steam Achievements are now testable via the Playtest build
- Friendly units have green health bars now
- Creature Homes are now indicated on the mini map after being discovered through exploration
- Creature AI will now use more abilities strategically
- Fixed some Follower AI bugs
- Game now pauses when the Boon select panel is up, and when you're visiting creature homes
- New range indicator UI for certain targeted abilities
