Patch notes - 26th Jan 23

Hey there!

It's Launch week and a few key issues were identified

Following additional feedback from testers and players a couple of issues have been identified and addressed:

Last remnants of old signage have been replaced with correct naming,

Unlimited mode is now available for all difficulty settings rather than a difficulty setting of its own.

Improved Hit registration that should resolve issues of shots appearing to be missed.

Updated menu location for easier access.

Hit registration will remain under scrutiny to ensure the core issue has been resolved.

If players encounter any issues, please let me know either in the community group on Steam or join the community discord server where players can contact me directly.

The patch should be arriving through Steam in the next few hours

Thanks for your support!

-LC