Update 0.8.30

Just a small update before I dive into creating a new mission, and after working hard on Cliff Empire...
- Improved enemy behavior.
- Island - added new construction elements, tiny platforms, triangles, a tiny wall, and a camera control terminal.
- Island - improved snapping (reacts at a shorter distance) for construction.
- Island - fixed a bug where you could not build stairs near the wall.
- Island - more special places have appeared on scrap heaps, giving more resources if you extract from them.
- Island - Multi-tool selection is no longer activated by R, but only by re-selecting the multi-tool from the slot (1, 2, 3, 4) to avoid getting used to the R button and subsequent loss of ammo due to accidental button presses.
- Improved graphics of icons and some graphic elements.
- Improved snow material and tones.
- Improved lighting on various stone objects.
- Fixed a bug where changing the anti-aliasing did not work properly.
Changed files in this update