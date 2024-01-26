 Skip to content

AI Olympius update for 26 January 2024

Update 0.8.30

Update 0.8.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update before I dive into creating a new mission, and after working hard on Cliff Empire...

  • Improved enemy behavior.
  • Island - added new construction elements, tiny platforms, triangles, a tiny wall, and a camera control terminal.
  • Island - improved snapping (reacts at a shorter distance) for construction.
  • Island - fixed a bug where you could not build stairs near the wall.
  • Island - more special places have appeared on scrap heaps, giving more resources if you extract from them.
  • Island - Multi-tool selection is no longer activated by R, but only by re-selecting the multi-tool from the slot (1, 2, 3, 4) to avoid getting used to the R button and subsequent loss of ammo due to accidental button presses.
  • Improved graphics of icons and some graphic elements.
  • Improved snow material and tones.
  • Improved lighting on various stone objects.
  • Fixed a bug where changing the anti-aliasing did not work properly.

