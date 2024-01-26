Update 59.8

Editor title now contains Trial. (see note below)

You can now choose if cards are usable in decks, drafting and random.

Added "In use by" warning text to cards editor.

Added tooltip to "In use by" warning text in type editor.

Reload button now appears if you change a card or type that is in use.

You can now delete types.

You can now rename types that are in use.

AI now ends turn if it has already done 20 actions this turn.

Fix issue with Give abilities being overwritten by the ability given.

Fix Aura not working on returned and resurrected minions.

Fix visual glitch when drawing a card.

Fix arrow not correctly targeting after second target.

Fix arrow target marker not disappearing with multiple targets.

Fix error after canceling image selection in card editor.

Fix error with "Summon as many {card} as you can afford."

Fix type editor icon search text not showing.

Regarding the trial text, it is cosmetic only and does nothing.

The plan is to leave it as cosmetic only kind of like WinRAR, and you can buy the Editor DLC if you wish to support me.

The DLC is not available yet, it is in the approval process.

I have also updated the roadmap, many people have wanted more effects, so I wanted to give that priority.