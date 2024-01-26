Update 0.1 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13283478 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 16:09:37 UTC by Wendy

This week brings new improvements, fixes, and exciting additions.

Details:

Correction in the description of the plush octopus.

A new Pinball game has been added.

All claw machines are now fully functional.

Improvement in the Air Hockey environment.

Now both Air Hockey tables are functional.

We greatly appreciate your support and understanding regarding any inconvenience related to the delay in this update. We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements!