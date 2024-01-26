 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Play minigames with Reiko update for 26 January 2024

Update 0.1 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13283478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week brings new improvements, fixes, and exciting additions.

Details:

  • Correction in the description of the plush octopus.
  • A new Pinball game has been added.
  • All claw machines are now fully functional.
  • Improvement in the Air Hockey environment.
  • Now both Air Hockey tables are functional.

We greatly appreciate your support and understanding regarding any inconvenience related to the delay in this update. We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2590711 Depot 2590711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link