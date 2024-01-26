 Skip to content

Droneboi: Conquest update for 26 January 2024

0.7.8

Build 13283457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cloud content delivery system for automatic updates on certain types of content with no download required, currently for hosting the tutorials and music to decrease app size
  • Reworked and polished a bunch of interactable UI styles, animations, and sounds, primarily for Steam users
  • Vehicle saves are now ordered by creation time and date
  • Massively improved overall performance related to sound effects
  • Tweaked some UI animations
  • Improved blocks rendering performance
  • Fixed Solar Panels not working without a logic input
  • Fixed music not working again

