- Cloud content delivery system for automatic updates on certain types of content with no download required, currently for hosting the tutorials and music to decrease app size
- Reworked and polished a bunch of interactable UI styles, animations, and sounds, primarily for Steam users
- Vehicle saves are now ordered by creation time and date
- Massively improved overall performance related to sound effects
- Tweaked some UI animations
- Improved blocks rendering performance
- Fixed Solar Panels not working without a logic input
- Fixed music not working again
Droneboi: Conquest update for 26 January 2024
0.7.8
