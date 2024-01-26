BioGun: Clinical Trial — Available Now for Free!

Hello everyone!

The fight against the Dooper Virus enters a new stage for today, we announce the launch of BioGun: Clinical Trial, the free prologue to the full game, giving you the chance to get a taste of the game before its full launch!



Join Bek on his journey to save the entire canine species from extinction brought on by the sinister Dooper Virus. In your journey, you’ll be injected into the zany, hand-drawn microscopic world of a dog suffering from the Dooper Virus, where you’ll encounter germs, cells, winding passages full of vibrant characters, a race against time, and ferocious bosses that will test your gaming skills to the max.

Play Now For Free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2778550/BioGun_Clinical_Trial

🧿 Game Features

✅ A fast-paced Metroid-vein-ia-platformer game that features:

◾️ The first two areas of our game.

◾️ 3 main bosses and 2 secret bosses

◾️ A very unique race against time

✅ Blast your enemies with an impressive array of weapons, and augment your DNA with chips to modify your playstyle using Nano-Chips.

✅ Take on bosses inspired by real diseases in uniquely designed encounters.

✅ Complete side missions to aid various cells in need, while exploring two of the organs to earn rewards and learn about the life forms that live there.

◾️ Each organ is a playable area. Explore each organ to earn rewards and learn about the life forms that live there.

Explore the first two areas of our game and help the dog’s immune system fight off the Dooper Virus and prevent the major organs from failing. Will you be the vaccine to save dog-kind from extinction or will DocX have to return to the drawing board?

Wishlist the Full Game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1219240/BioGun

If you're interested in delving deeper into the micro world of BioGun, allow me to provide you with a gentle injection of social activity. Rest assured, it will be painless, but be warned, it may have a side effect: an irresistible urge to follow BioGun's social media accounts.

