BATTLEFIELD 2042 UPDATE #6.3.0

Update 6.3.0 releases across all platforms on Tuesday, 30th January. Here is a summary of what's new in this Update:

A Look Ahead for the Year of the Dragon Event

Squad Spectator Modifier for Battlefield™ Portal that allows for “One Life” or “Tactical Squad” Custom Experiences.

Personal Player Color Identifier Improvements

Year of the Dragon Event!



Year of the Dragon is almost upon us,

To celebrate this occasion, all players will be tasked with earning ribbons in order to unlock the “Harmonic Balance” Weapon Skin for the Super 500 as seen above. You’ll also be able to earn the “Curious Spirit” Weapon Charm as well as an additional XP Boost and Tier Skip reward to help you kickstart the year.

Some of these items are also a part of a new Store Bundle arriving with this event. Earnable items that are successfully unlocked also reduce the overall cost of this Store Bundle.

The Year of the Dragon Event begins on February 6th!

Changelog

Squad Spectator Modifier for Battlefield Portal

You will now have the ability to enable Squad Spectating within Battlefield Portal Custom Experiences. This will allow you to spectate your Squad Mates after dying before entering the deploy screen once more to redeploy similar to the experience within Hazard Zone.

As part of this update we will also be introducing the ability to disable the button on this Spectator screen which will prevent you from redeploying, allowing for Custom Experiences to feature “One-Life” or “Tactical Squad” modes while still allowing for spectating your immediate Squad.

AI, Soldier and General Improvements

Players will now see a Crossplay Status Indicator within the Main Menu if they currently have Crossplay as OFF.

We have extended the Personal Player color functionality to include more HUD Elements. You can set your own color, which will be visible to yourself, within the Options > HUD section.

Gadgets & Specialists

Fixed an issue where the head hitbox of a player mounted on Crawford's Vulcan could become misaligned.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to not see a successful SOFLAM lock-on against vehicles.

The Penguins have applied extra glue to the C5 so they should now stick to vehicles with greater efficiency.

The APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel should no longer intercept Smoke Grenades.

Fixed an issue where if both an enemy and friendly fired Tracer Darts at the same vehicles, the “Target Acquired” prompt would sometimes be missing.

Fixed the "Target Acquired" prompt to sometimes be shown on destroyed vehicles.

Fixed the SG-36 Sentry Gun sometimes targeting destroyed vehicles.

Battlefield Portal

Added math blocks for common used tasks that we noticed players were performing a lot within Custom Experiences. There are now math blocks for the following items.

DegreesToRadians - Takes in an angle in degrees and outputs the same angle but expressed in radians

RadiansToDegrees - Takes in an angle in radians and outputs the same angle but expressed in degrees

Ceiling - Takes in a decimal number and outputs the value rounded upwards. i.e. 1.4 would be rounded up to 2.

Floor - Takes in a decimal number and outputs the value rounded downwards. i.e. 1.6 would be rounded down to 1.

Pi - Constant block that outputs the value of Pi for use in calculating circumferences and areas of a circle.

Weapons

Fixed an issue that could cause empty magazines in the SVK to still contain bullets visually.

Fixed an issue where the carry handle of the VHX-D3 sometimes didn't render correctly.

Fixed texturing issues on the P90 magazine.

Minor fixes to stats of certain low-magnification sights on the Collection Screen.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some high recoil, fast-firing weapons from gaining vertical recoil after the angle exceeded a certain value.

Fixed a discrepancy between the Collection Screen and ammo count ingame for the ACW-R extended magazine.

Fixed a clipping issue when using the PSO-1 Scope on the SCAR-H.

Corrected the pros and cons of the High-Power Magazine on the G428 in the Collection Screen.

Corrected the Rate of Fire stat for the AC-42 in the Collection Screen

Fixed the alignment of some scopes with the rail of the M416

Fixed the alignment of the ACOG Scope on the M60E4 LMG (BC2)

Vehicle Changes

Fixed a variety of issues related to interactions between Vehicle Systemic Damage and EMP. Including scenarios that result in a permanent vehicle disabled state after being EMP’ed.

The EBAA Wildcat now has access to Air Radar. The range of this can be altered via Air Radar settings within the options menu.

EMKV90-TOR Canister Coax can no longer be reloaded manually.

Fixed issues where the replenish icon and weapon replenishment were not correctly matched on Battlefield Portal vehicles.

Regular body damage to the MD540 Nightbird will no longer result in systemic failure. Players should target the avionics of the aircraft in order to disable it.

Fixed an issue where air vehicles would not take damage when colliding with skyscrapers on Hourglass.

Reduced the magnet effect that some helicopters may encounter while being close to the ground.

