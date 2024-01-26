0.5.6 | NEW CUTSCENES, ACHIEVEMENTS & MORE

Happy Friday, Sker Islanders!

In this latest patch we've got brand new achievements, cutscenes and some pesky bug fixes just to name a few. There are also some very exciting upcoming updates currently in testing phase which we're looking forward to sharing with you soon. But for now, take a look at the full patch details below.

Sker Ritual

Patch v.0.5.6 - 26/01/2024

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41492909/ede712368ee2c2abd376be84e295368c7c78df2d.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41492909/ede712368ee2c2abd376be84e295368c7c78df2d.gif)[/url]

NEWLY ADDED

Added 8 New Achievements!

Added Intro & Outo cutscenes in every level excluding the outro for "Deadly Lover's Fortress"

Added third person animations for: Lantern, Torch, Perk Syringe, Quick Melee

Added a smoke trail to the Crossbow arrows

Added a progress bar when the gate opens in the "Deal with the Devil" objective in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"

UPDATES & FIXES

Fixed an issue causing players who would be closest to the India Region to not be able to start multiplayer games

Fixed an issue causing "Max Ammo" to not really give you maximum ammo

Fixed an issue causing NPC harm effects to look stretched (poisoned, frozen, fire, electrified)

Fixed an issue causing one of the cannisters in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" to not activate online

Modified several objective markers in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel"

Removed the delay when exiting "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"

Increased the cooldown of the Banshee Teleport and Guto's dashes

Reduced the drop rate of the Half Price powerup

Fixed a bug causing the "Live, Laugh, Love" to be unobtainable

Fixed an issue causing all perk upgrades to be active all at once

Fixed a bug causing some abilities to not communicate when playing online due to overlapping IDs

Scrolling now resets when browsing between the different cosmetic menus

Lowered the volume of player footsteps

Changed the names of most voice lines

Once again, thank you for supporting Sker Ritual and our team! We hope you're enjoying all of the improvements and updates, and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below and over on the Sker Ritual Discord!

Wales Interactive Team

