0.5.6 | NEW CUTSCENES, ACHIEVEMENTS & MORE

Happy Friday, Sker Islanders!
In this latest patch we've got brand new achievements, cutscenes and some pesky bug fixes just to name a few. There are also some very exciting upcoming updates currently in testing phase which we're looking forward to sharing with you soon. But for now, take a look at the full patch details below.
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.5.6 - 26/01/2024
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41492909/ede712368ee2c2abd376be84e295368c7c78df2d.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41492909/ede712368ee2c2abd376be84e295368c7c78df2d.gif)[/url]
NEWLY ADDED
- Added 8 New Achievements!
- Added Intro & Outo cutscenes in every level excluding the outro for "Deadly Lover's Fortress"
- Added third person animations for: Lantern, Torch, Perk Syringe, Quick Melee
- Added a smoke trail to the Crossbow arrows
- Added a progress bar when the gate opens in the "Deal with the Devil" objective in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"
UPDATES & FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing players who would be closest to the India Region to not be able to start multiplayer games
- Fixed an issue causing "Max Ammo" to not really give you maximum ammo
- Fixed an issue causing NPC harm effects to look stretched (poisoned, frozen, fire, electrified)
- Fixed an issue causing one of the cannisters in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" to not activate online
- Modified several objective markers in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel"
- Removed the delay when exiting "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"
- Increased the cooldown of the Banshee Teleport and Guto's dashes
- Reduced the drop rate of the Half Price powerup
- Fixed a bug causing the "Live, Laugh, Love" to be unobtainable
- Fixed an issue causing all perk upgrades to be active all at once
- Fixed a bug causing some abilities to not communicate when playing online due to overlapping IDs
- Scrolling now resets when browsing between the different cosmetic menus
- Lowered the volume of player footsteps
- Changed the names of most voice lines
Once again, thank you for supporting Sker Ritual and our team! We hope you're enjoying all of the improvements and updates, and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below and over on the Sker Ritual Discord!
If you also have a spare moment please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/
Discord
Website
Wales Interactive Twitter
Sker Ritual Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Steam
Youtube
Twitch
Reddit
TikTok
Changed files in this update