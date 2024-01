Share · View all patches · Build 13283320 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 16:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Version number: 487903

Greetings, Flameborn!

We have just released a new hotfix addressing the following problems:

Stability

• Fixed a rare issue that could lead to world and character save data stopping to update correctly.

Please check the Known Issues thread for more information on other problems we are working on.