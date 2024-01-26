- Fixed a critical bug related to saving game data in the cloud
- Fixed several user interface bugs in My Profile
- Fixed several minor bugs related to story flow
Romance Club update for 26 January 2024
Technical update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2433471 Depot 2433471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update