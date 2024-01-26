 Skip to content

Romance Club update for 26 January 2024

Technical update

Share · View all patches · Build 13283303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical bug related to saving game data in the cloud
  • Fixed several user interface bugs in My Profile
  • Fixed several minor bugs related to story flow

Changed files in this update

Depot 2433471 Depot 2433471
