Greetings miners!

We have a special challenge for you in the world of Gold Rush: The Game. Your task is to skillfully pack your pickup with specific items. The task is not easy, but a unique skin awaits the best!

How to participate:

In the game Gold Rush: The Game, place the following items on the bed of your pickup:

Mobile Generator

Hog Pan Sluicebox Core

Wave Table

Big Bowl

Magnetite Separator

Conveyor Belt's Bucket

Worklight

Reinforced Pickup Truck Wheel

Sluicebox Grate

Hog Pan No Pump

Glacier Creek Engine

2. Take a screenshot of your filled pickup.

Send us your contest submission at https://forms.gle/3AC84LNCAk42ii9Z7 along with the photo and your Steam ID.

Contest conditions:

Each participant can submit only one entry.

Photos must be clear and legible.

The submission must include your Steam ID for prize distribution.

Prizes:

The top three submissions will be rewarded with unique skins for the Gold Rush: The Game. Prizes will be awarded based on originality and creativity in arranging items on the pickup.

Contest duration: 26.01.2024 [Friday] to 02.02.2024 [Friday]

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! We will reward the first 50 correct entries.

Remember to be ready for a great challenge and prove that you can efficiently manage your pickup in the quest for gold! Good luck, miners!