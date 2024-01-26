 Skip to content

Gold Rush: The Game update for 26 January 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings miners!

We have a special challenge for you in the world of Gold Rush: The Game. Your task is to skillfully pack your pickup with specific items. The task is not easy, but a unique skin awaits the best!

How to participate:

  1. In the game Gold Rush: The Game, place the following items on the bed of your pickup:
  • Mobile Generator
  • Hog Pan Sluicebox Core
  • Wave Table
  • Big Bowl
  • Magnetite Separator
  • Conveyor Belt's Bucket
  • Worklight
  • Reinforced Pickup Truck Wheel
  • Sluicebox Grate
  • Hog Pan No Pump
  • Glacier Creek Engine

2. Take a screenshot of your filled pickup.

  1. Send us your contest submission at https://forms.gle/3AC84LNCAk42ii9Z7 along with the photo and your Steam ID.

Contest conditions:

  • Each participant can submit only one entry.
  • Photos must be clear and legible.
  • The submission must include your Steam ID for prize distribution.

Prizes:
The top three submissions will be rewarded with unique skins for the Gold Rush: The Game. Prizes will be awarded based on originality and creativity in arranging items on the pickup.

Contest duration: 26.01.2024 [Friday] to 02.02.2024 [Friday]
FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! We will reward the first 50 correct entries.

Remember to be ready for a great challenge and prove that you can efficiently manage your pickup in the quest for gold! Good luck, miners!

