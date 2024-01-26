Greetings miners!
We have a special challenge for you in the world of Gold Rush: The Game. Your task is to skillfully pack your pickup with specific items. The task is not easy, but a unique skin awaits the best!
How to participate:
- In the game Gold Rush: The Game, place the following items on the bed of your pickup:
- Mobile Generator
- Hog Pan Sluicebox Core
- Wave Table
- Big Bowl
- Magnetite Separator
- Conveyor Belt's Bucket
- Worklight
- Reinforced Pickup Truck Wheel
- Sluicebox Grate
- Hog Pan No Pump
- Glacier Creek Engine
2. Take a screenshot of your filled pickup.
- Send us your contest submission at https://forms.gle/3AC84LNCAk42ii9Z7 along with the photo and your Steam ID.
Contest conditions:
- Each participant can submit only one entry.
- Photos must be clear and legible.
- The submission must include your Steam ID for prize distribution.
Prizes:
The top three submissions will be rewarded with unique skins for the Gold Rush: The Game. Prizes will be awarded based on originality and creativity in arranging items on the pickup.
Contest duration: 26.01.2024 [Friday] to 02.02.2024 [Friday]
FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! We will reward the first 50 correct entries.
Remember to be ready for a great challenge and prove that you can efficiently manage your pickup in the quest for gold! Good luck, miners!
