v[1.019] Update

Build 13283066 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 16:59:19 UTC

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.

Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

**

1) New Building: Transfer Center

**

Transfer Center is a building where you can request extra penguins for your settlement and also send your penguins to the other settlements in the kingdom.

If you send your penguins, you get temporary reputation points.

If you request penguins, you get temporary penalty reputation points.

Buildings Menu > Technology & Defense > Transfer Center

**

2) More Penguins at the Start

**

Relax Mode -> 15 penguins

Normal difficulty -> 13 penguins

Hard difficulty -> 10 penguins

Survival difficulty -> 8 penguins

One more penguin for all difficulty options is added to the start of the game.

**

3) Fewer Thief Seals

**

The total amount of thief seals in a seal group is decreased.

**

4) Bar Progress Speed

**

Extra information about the fun and spirituality buildings is added.

This number can be used to understand which building fills the fun/spirituality bar faster.

**

5) Defense Towers Specs

**

Attack power information is added to the defense towers.

(Defense against killer whales and thief seals)

**

6) Arrows - Tutorials

**

More noticeable arrows are added to the tutorials.

**

7) Decoration Interaction Area

**

Circles of the decorations' ranges are redesigned.

**

8) Remove a Penguin from the Current Job

**

You can remove a penguin from the current job on the penguin widget.

**

9) Menu UI Redesigned

**

Reputation Menu, Badge Menu, Profile Menu, Science Menu, and Help Menu are redesigned

Reputation Menu



Badge Menu



Profile Menu



Science Menu



**

10) Kids House and Kids Villa - Capacity Increased

**

The capacity of the Kids House and Kids Villa are increased.

Five child penguins can live in a Kids House now.

**

11) New Building Widgets

**

The building widgets are redesigned.

**

12) Building SFX

**

Building-click sounds are added.

**

13) Save & Load Game Menu

**

Save & Load Game Menu is redesigned.

**

14) Resolutions

**

Resolution issue is fixed.

Please let us know about your feedback and suggestions.

We'll continue to update the game based on your feedback.

All the best

Turquoise Revival Games