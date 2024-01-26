 Skip to content

Vagabond update for 26 January 2024

0.4.0 Hotfix 1

Build 13282996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The different branches I released with the 0.4.0 update to fix the lighting issue on certain setups were helpful. Thus, this update finally fixes this lighting issue! :) Thanks for your help!

