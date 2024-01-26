 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Firefight update for 26 January 2024

7.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13282982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • the corners of vehicles can now be targeted, so even if just the front of a tank is showing (and its centre is still hidden) it can be fired upon
  • fixed some incorrect positioning of doors and windows in buildings
  • small HE shell bursts will do an animated flash, rather than the new grey explosion animation
  • added the Italian Fiat 3000 tank

Changed files in this update

Firefight Content Depot 500191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link