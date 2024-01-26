- the corners of vehicles can now be targeted, so even if just the front of a tank is showing (and its centre is still hidden) it can be fired upon
- fixed some incorrect positioning of doors and windows in buildings
- small HE shell bursts will do an animated flash, rather than the new grey explosion animation
- added the Italian Fiat 3000 tank
Firefight update for 26 January 2024
7.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Firefight Content Depot 500191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update