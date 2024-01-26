Hotfix v1.0.3

Optimization and Performance Improvements

Hi everyone! In this quick hotfix patch we have addressed the most pressing issue with the game at the moment - the performance. By optimizing some scripts and UI elements, we managed to achieve a ~20 to 30% improvement in FPS depending on a map and number of players.

We are eager for you to try our the game with this patch and give us your feedback!

We are dedicated and will continue rolling out further updates very soon.

Have a great weekend! ːsteamhappyː