Zero Grounds update for 26 January 2024

Hotfix v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13282922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization and Performance Improvements

Hi everyone! In this quick hotfix patch we have addressed the most pressing issue with the game at the moment - the performance. By optimizing some scripts and UI elements, we managed to achieve a ~20 to 30% improvement in FPS depending on a map and number of players.

We are eager for you to try our the game with this patch and give us your feedback!

We are dedicated and will continue rolling out further updates very soon.

Have a great weekend! ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2402452 Depot 2402452
  • Loading history…
Depot 2402453 Depot 2402453
  • Loading history…
