战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 26 January 2024

Bug fixes and adjustments

Build 13282875

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. On-hook production, collection, and integration of resources display
    2 Fixed an issue where character corpses would affect selection
    3 Fixed damage triggering for some abilities that added magic damage
    4 Fixed an issue where the Yang Wei Counterattack event in Chapter 1 could not be exited when the backpack was full, and added an option to return

