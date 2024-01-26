 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 26 January 2024

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.67.0

Build 13282855 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added a new artillery system (TOS-1A "Solntsepek").
  • Added a new infantry fighting vehicle (STRF-90 with a 40mm automatic cannon).
  • Added a new M-249 light machine gun for West troops.
  • Added new ammunition to the game.
  • Fixed critical errors in some locations (navigation).
  • Fixed the hiring of special infantry in the tactical game mode.
  • Fixed some sounds and effects.
  • Fixed small bugs.

P. S.: Dear friends! For a long time, our entire team was on vacation; it was necessary to regain strength for further work on the project. Thank you for supporting us! We believe that together with you we can make the best game in its genre. Follow the news!

