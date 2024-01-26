- Quality settings and performance: I was able to improve the overall performance. In addition, you can now set various quality settings to reduce the memory load and to further increase performance.
- Selectability of objects and paths improved
- New land plots
- Fixed bugs and improved minor things
Canvas of Kings update for 26 January 2024
Better support for older hardware, quality settings, performance improvements
