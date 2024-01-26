 Skip to content

Canvas of Kings update for 26 January 2024

Better support for older hardware, quality settings, performance improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13282818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quality settings and performance: I was able to improve the overall performance. In addition, you can now set various quality settings to reduce the memory load and to further increase performance.
  • Selectability of objects and paths improved
  • New land plots
  • Fixed bugs and improved minor things

