Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

New Build!

Click here if you'd like to see the changelog post on our website.

Note: A reminder that these changes are only for the full game and are not visible in the prologue.

Fixes & Improvements

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog! This week we’ve been mainly concentrating on fixing bugs and refining the game. This includes improving the music mixes of the whole game and balancing out the audio for a better experience.

What do you think is the future of video games?

In 20, 50 even 100 years, what do you think gaming will look like? Will the hardware have changed in any drastic way, or will it be the same sort of setup, just with more power? What about the games themselves? Will, PC, Console, & Mobile gaming still be separated, or will all games be on all platforms?