DRIVEBYS, SKILL TAGS & SCAVENGERS

Share · View all patches · Build 13282784 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, this version adds a new class called Scavenger!

Scavenger is all about looting. If you collect 50 bits of loot in a row without dying, you will hit the jackpot and suddenly double all of that farm. Scavenger also gets free loot for damaging enemies, and can heal much faster by standing still.

This version also changes how the skill upgrades from vendors work. Skill upgrades no longer affect just one individual skill (eg: +20% Firestorm damage), but instead affect ALL skills that apply (eg: +10% to all damage skills). This is cool because we can make synergies. For example Firestorm, Executioner and Radiate all have the +DAMAGE tag, which means buying that upgrade will buff all 3 of them at once!

Other neat changes are the ability to shoot while driving cars and some changes to the economy.

Enjoy!

bencelot

[GENERAL CHANGES]

Class icons are no longer shown during the warmup round.

Removed the skill stats tracking system that displayed skill medals. These didn't really do anything and added too much confusion. These will be reintroduced in a different way in a later version.

Daily challenges now give +5000xp instead of +2000 (or +10,000xp if you have Deluxe DLC).

[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

2x as much loot falls into the centre during showdowns.

Players who join a game halfway through, in R2 or R3 spawn with a tier 1 gun in addition to their USP. Skills are no longer auto-levelled for players.

When zombies get 4 hearts they will now respawn somewhere nearby, so they can continue their existing fight.

Players now gain +10 instead of +5 max hp per level, but level up slower and fewer random health kits exist in the map.

[SKILL UPGRADES]

Skill upgrades purchased from vendors now affect ALL skills, allowing for some cool synergies between skills that share the same tag.

There are 6 tags you can upgrade: Cooldown Speed, Skill Damage, Skill Duration, Skill Size, Skill Speed, Skill Healing.

Check the skill tree to see what tags each skill qualifies for. Most skills are affected by multiple tags.

Vendor upgrades are now more expensive, costing $6000, then $8000, then $10000.

[VEHICLE CHANGES]

You can now fire guns while driving cars! Doing so gives you +15 degrees of inaccuracy.

Vehicles have less health and provide a bit less protection to compensate.

Improved vehicle netcode. It shouldn't rubberband if your car explodes anymore.

More vehicles spawn in the map and bots drive them more frequently.

[ECONOMY CHANGES]

When we die, instead of losing 10% of our kill reward, we lose 10% of our unspent cash.

Missions no longer give upgrades, instead they give a fixed +$3000 and +300xp per mission.

Getting 5 streak points now gives $5000 instead of 500xp.

Tightened up the levelling curve, slowing down the rate we level up, and giving new skills on levels 1/2/4/5/7 only.

[NEW CLASS: SCAVENGER]

Added the 5th class called Scavenger. Scavenger is all about looting the map, getting dangerously close to enemies, but trying to survive. It's 3 perks are:

Copy Coin: If you collect 50 loot items without dying, you'll duplicate all of them. Dying will halve the amount currently collected.

Pickpocket: Damaging enemies makes them drop random loot, on a 8 second cooldown. The closer you are the more loot they drop.

Static Aid: Your passive regen will recharge and heal +150% faster whenever you stand still.

[CLASS CHANGES]

Heavy's ROF increases by +3% instead of +2% per level.

Heavy's shield will now also activate when standing still.

Caster loses the Skill Lottery perk that gave you a level 1 legendary. Instead, the new skill-based vendor upgrades are +50% more powerful.

[SKILL CHANGES]

All skills have been buffed slightly, by making their level 1 version stronger. For example Vampirism used to give +4/8/12/etc healing. Now it starts at +8/12/16/etc.

[WEAPON CHANGES]

USP fire rate is now 360 instead of 300

Deagle DPS remains the same, but now has 25hp x 240 rpm instead of 20hp x 300 rpm (more impactful)

UZI bullet speed is now 85 instead of 75m/s

SPAS spread is now 20 instead of 22

AK47 damage is now 10 instead of 11, but fire rare is 515 instead of 450 (feels better). AK47 recoil is worse.

Ruger fire rate is now 80 instead of 72

Barrett fire rate is now 48 instead of 50

Tasers fire rate is now 360 instead of 300

Nailgun fire rate is now 900 instead of 720, with damage at 9 instead of 10. DPS is thus 135 instead of 120 (highest in the game!) But the clip size is only 25 instead of 30.

Seek Rifle rpm is now 400 instead of 360, bringing DPS up to 107 instead of 96

Minigun clip size is now 50 instead of 40

[BUG FIXES]