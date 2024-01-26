 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 26 January 2024

Patch 0.750

Patch 0.750

  • Fixed an issue where during the post-battle screen it wouldn't show the amount of exp the adventurer earned in battle but the amount they currently had
  • Fixed an issue where the loadout menu could not be scrolled down
  • Fixed an issue where loading a loadout while having supplies in the inventory would not reset the available supplies amount
  • Fixed an issue with the ui for assignments when there are six adventurers assigned to the assignment
  • The font size of the custom difficulty setting has been adjusted to be more uniform
  • The description for the Overkill skill has been clarified
  • Fixed some spelling mistakes

