- Fixed an issue where during the post-battle screen it wouldn't show the amount of exp the adventurer earned in battle but the amount they currently had
- Fixed an issue where the loadout menu could not be scrolled down
- Fixed an issue where loading a loadout while having supplies in the inventory would not reset the available supplies amount
- Fixed an issue with the ui for assignments when there are six adventurers assigned to the assignment
- The font size of the custom difficulty setting has been adjusted to be more uniform
- The description for the Overkill skill has been clarified
- Fixed some spelling mistakes
Our Adventurer Guild update for 26 January 2024
Patch 0.750
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update