Share · View all patches · Build 13282774 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

V 0.336 Update (Test branch)

Added back Auto Aim

Turn on in settings -> game settings

There are 3 modes:

Off

Aim (You need to press fire)

Aim & Fire

Note: In any setting, you will still need to press the Dark Beam button when you want to activate it.

This change is on the test branch along with a lot of galaxy mode updates.

I hope you enjoy!

Cheers,

Steve.