Regular update 20240126- Three Fairies of Light

Regular updates for 20240126, version number Ver.0.9.6



【Main Update】

Completed the level of March Essence, including BOSS stage, plot, and achievements





The three fairies are ending the beginner's tutorial in 1-4, waiting for newcomers.

The three stage rune card, the geocentric theory of the three fairies, is a beautiful and dreamy ball shaped barrage battle like an observatory, believed to leave a stunning impression on everyone.

It can also be seen as a preventive shot for future bosses, allowing new players to adapt to the rhythm of the game in advance.

To this end, two new features have been updated: pseudo Penglai mode and unconscious automatic combat AI

·pseudo · Penglai mode



The infinite resurrection mode that can be enabled in the settings interface. If you encounter a strong enemy (such as Kokoro) that cannot be defeated even with reduced damage, you may want to turn on this infinite resurrection switch. Although you cannot obtain achievements, by familiarizing yourself with the enemy's attack mode, you can more easily pass the level with one life on normal difficulty to obtain achievements.

In addition, using this mode to clear levels, after obtaining attribute bonuses, it will be easier to switch back to normal mode to clear the second or heart eye levels.

·Unconscious automatic combat AI



The automatic combat AI romance that is only enabled in the first stage of March Precision Battle on normal difficulty helps beginners familiarize themselves with the game's defense and attack rhythm.

The key to the game is to press the defense key or attack key at the right moment. AI can accurately read Sonny's instructions, and shake and press the defense key before or after Sonny's attack. If you have no knowledge of the game's combat system, observing AI training to familiarize yourself with learning can be a good method.

The following are other updates:

Kokoro windmill adds vacuum wave special effects; Fix the health limit curse texture error; The liberation of the id will not play BGM every time; The March level can unlock reincarnation; The attack power and intelligence of the menu page are increased by icons to indicate which ones are HP and which ones are energy points Added a large number of beginner guides, including an AI that automatically controls relationships; Replace the cover of levels 1-4; Rebirth of love increases the rose effect; Fix the issue of Shannu's defeated CG occupying the unlocked CG position Bugs in other corners

Thank you all for your support~

